Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

3/2 single story Gem in hammocks .Close to highways and malls. Close to supermarkets.Excellent Schools. 24 security patrol.Exotic Granite Kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliance. Cherry wood kitchen cabinets. Washer/Dryer included. New Porcelain tiles in living dinning , hallway, kitchen and living room. New paint in entire house. Huge backyard with pavers for 50 plus people BBQ party. Can park 4 plus cars in front.

2 huge master bedrooms with tiles. 2 months deposit and one month rent required.Association approval not required, Landlord will decide. Soft credit with conditions OK. Pet fees required for dogs and cats.refundable Water deposit required.

New paint is beautiful bright greyish white. Old color was beige.

OWNER / Landlord is AGENT. Licensed Realtor/ Broker Associate