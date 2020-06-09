All apartments in The Crossings
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

9022 SW 123 rd Court

9022 Southwest 123rd Court · (786) 502-6676
Location

9022 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL 33186
Kenland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 0-407 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
One bedroom one bath located in Kinland Point Condo, washer and dyer in unit, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator.
Apartment available March 1, 2020, 24 hours notice to show. Please contact listing agent for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 SW 123 rd Court have any available units?
9022 SW 123 rd Court has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9022 SW 123 rd Court have?
Some of 9022 SW 123 rd Court's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9022 SW 123 rd Court currently offering any rent specials?
9022 SW 123 rd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 SW 123 rd Court pet-friendly?
No, 9022 SW 123 rd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Crossings.
Does 9022 SW 123 rd Court offer parking?
No, 9022 SW 123 rd Court does not offer parking.
Does 9022 SW 123 rd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9022 SW 123 rd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 SW 123 rd Court have a pool?
Yes, 9022 SW 123 rd Court has a pool.
Does 9022 SW 123 rd Court have accessible units?
No, 9022 SW 123 rd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 SW 123 rd Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9022 SW 123 rd Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9022 SW 123 rd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9022 SW 123 rd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
