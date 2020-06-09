9022 SW 123 rd Court

One bedroom one bath located in Kinland Point Condo, washer and dyer in unit, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Apartment available March 1, 2020, 24 hours notice to show. Please contact listing agent for appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
