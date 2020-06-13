13589 Key Lime Boulevard

Amenities

TEMPORARY HOUSE RENTAL available for up to 7 months starting May 15th; fully furnished and equipped in West Palm Beach; beautiful 1 level cathedral ceiling home; 3 BR (1 King & 2 Queen), 2 full bath, large MBR with walk in closet, FR, LR, DR, laundry rm, central AC, ADT security system, enclosed screened swimming pool and patio, garage w/ 2nd refrigerator and entrance into house, 2200 sq' perfect location in the acreage on paved road near Northlake Blvd., Coconut Blvd. and RPB Blvd.; private and quiet on 1.25 acres - NO HOA - plenty of parking area on lot. Only 20 min from the beach and downtown WPB; close to Publix and other convenient stores. Rent includes water, septic, trash, advanced streaming w/ HD & cloud DVR on large screen LR & Master BR, AT&T internet, swimming pool and