12691 66th Street N

TURNKEY HOME + 5 STALLS BARN FOR SHORT TERM / SEASON RENTAL ON 1+ ACRE.- 2 bd and den home. Sleeps 6 (1 King, 1 queen and 1 sofa bed)- 5 stalls center-aisle barn with tack/feed room, wash rack, electric, and water treatment system. 2 grassy paddocks and 1 grass riding area 110*75- Conveniently located within 25 minutes from the Wellington Equestrian Showgrounds, International Polo, National Golf Club and Palms West hospital. Central to shopping centers and restaurants. Within 30 minutes of Palm Beach airport and Florida turnpike- This rental is very clean; there is absolutely no smoking- Price listed is for off season short rental - Price Includes parking of boat, RV and horse trailer - Barn can be rented separately with RV space for $2,600 per month- Not available for year