The Acreage, FL
12691 66th Street N
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:16 PM

12691 66th Street N

12691 66th St N · (305) 467-8895
Location

12691 66th St N, The Acreage, FL 33412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
TURNKEY HOME + 5 STALLS BARN FOR SHORT TERM / SEASON RENTAL ON 1+ ACRE.- 2 bd and den home. Sleeps 6 (1 King, 1 queen and 1 sofa bed)- 5 stalls center-aisle barn with tack/feed room, wash rack, electric, and water treatment system. 2 grassy paddocks and 1 grass riding area 110*75- Conveniently located within 25 minutes from the Wellington Equestrian Showgrounds, International Polo, National Golf Club and Palms West hospital. Central to shopping centers and restaurants. Within 30 minutes of Palm Beach airport and Florida turnpike- This rental is very clean; there is absolutely no smoking- Price listed is for off season short rental - Price Includes parking of boat, RV and horse trailer - Barn can be rented separately with RV space for $2,600 per month- Not available for year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12691 66th Street N have any available units?
12691 66th Street N has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12691 66th Street N have?
Some of 12691 66th Street N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12691 66th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
12691 66th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12691 66th Street N pet-friendly?
No, 12691 66th Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Acreage.
Does 12691 66th Street N offer parking?
Yes, 12691 66th Street N offers parking.
Does 12691 66th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12691 66th Street N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12691 66th Street N have a pool?
No, 12691 66th Street N does not have a pool.
Does 12691 66th Street N have accessible units?
No, 12691 66th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 12691 66th Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12691 66th Street N has units with dishwashers.
Does 12691 66th Street N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12691 66th Street N does not have units with air conditioning.
