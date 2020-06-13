All apartments in Tequesta
284 Village Boulevard

284 Village Boulevard · (561) 400-4392
Location

284 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL 33469

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9208 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome Home! Don't miss your chance to rent this lovely furnished 2 bed, 2 bath unit with split floorplan, granite countertops, diagonal tile, washer and dryer inside and spacious balcony. Enjoy resort style amenities including a huge heated pool, tennis courts, racquetball, fitness center, billiard room, pickle ball, volleyball, business center and grilling area. Move right in and enjoy an active lifestyle conveniently located to shopping, dining, parks, beaches, golf, marinas, and 2.5 miles to Atlantic Ocean. Available immediately as a furnished annual (12 month ) rental @ $1,500 or as a shorter lease term option 90 days minimum for $1,750.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Village Boulevard have any available units?
284 Village Boulevard has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 284 Village Boulevard have?
Some of 284 Village Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Village Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
284 Village Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Village Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 284 Village Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tequesta.
Does 284 Village Boulevard offer parking?
No, 284 Village Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 284 Village Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 284 Village Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Village Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 284 Village Boulevard has a pool.
Does 284 Village Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 284 Village Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Village Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 Village Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 284 Village Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 284 Village Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
