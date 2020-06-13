284 Village Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Welcome Home! Don't miss your chance to rent this lovely furnished 2 bed, 2 bath unit with split floorplan, granite countertops, diagonal tile, washer and dryer inside and spacious balcony. Enjoy resort style amenities including a huge heated pool, tennis courts, racquetball, fitness center, billiard room, pickle ball, volleyball, business center and grilling area. Move right in and enjoy an active lifestyle conveniently located to shopping, dining, parks, beaches, golf, marinas, and 2.5 miles to Atlantic Ocean. Available immediately as a furnished annual (12 month ) rental @ $1,500 or as a shorter lease term option 90 days minimum for $1,750.