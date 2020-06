Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table

This private 3rd floor unit has the most secluded view! The unit is very private and located on the backside of the building. Garden views and breezes are what you can expect on this patio! Unfurnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with washer and dryer in the unit. Water, sewer and basic cable are included in rent. Resort style living with clubhouse, heated community pool, billiards, fitness center, bar and much more! Close to shopping and restaurants.