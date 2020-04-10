All apartments in Tequesta
Find more places like 266 Village Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tequesta, FL
/
266 Village Boulevard
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:15 PM

266 Village Boulevard

266 Village Boulevard · (561) 406-5228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tequesta
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

266 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL 33469

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6102 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
racquetball court
Welcome to your perfect Jupiter/Tequesta retreat! Featuring the perfect peaceful location right near beaches, restaurants and local shopping. Open you door to a light & bright open living space with a modern kitchen, and an expansive outdoor patio, this stunning unit has just been renovated and is ready for you to enjoy its beauty! Make your way into the condo to be greeted by a large, open living area and a contemporary kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white cabinetry, tile backsplash, and bar space. The three bedrooms are all spacious with full closets. The community comes equipped with every amenity possible from a gorgeous pool where you will feel like you are vacationing in paradise to a racquetball area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Village Boulevard have any available units?
266 Village Boulevard has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 266 Village Boulevard have?
Some of 266 Village Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Village Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
266 Village Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Village Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 266 Village Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tequesta.
Does 266 Village Boulevard offer parking?
No, 266 Village Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 266 Village Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 Village Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Village Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 266 Village Boulevard has a pool.
Does 266 Village Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 266 Village Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Village Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 Village Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 266 Village Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 Village Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 266 Village Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tequesta 2 BedroomsTequesta 3 Bedrooms
Tequesta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTequesta Furnished Apartments
Tequesta Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity