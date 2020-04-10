266 Village Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool racquetball court

Welcome to your perfect Jupiter/Tequesta retreat! Featuring the perfect peaceful location right near beaches, restaurants and local shopping. Open you door to a light & bright open living space with a modern kitchen, and an expansive outdoor patio, this stunning unit has just been renovated and is ready for you to enjoy its beauty! Make your way into the condo to be greeted by a large, open living area and a contemporary kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white cabinetry, tile backsplash, and bar space. The three bedrooms are all spacious with full closets. The community comes equipped with every amenity possible from a gorgeous pool where you will feel like you are vacationing in paradise to a racquetball area.