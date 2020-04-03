242 Village Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

A Tastefully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo. The spacious and beautifully decorated bedrooms are designed as Master Suites. Each with a private bath and ample closet storage. A fully equipped kitchen, offers all necessary cooking essentials and features granite counter tops and breakfast bar. A spacious dining area and living room are the center point of the home. A covered and screened lanai offers you a view of the clubhouse and pool. Lighthouse Cove has outstanding resort-style amenities. Enjoy a clubhouse, a luxurious pool, a fully equipped fitness center, and so much more. Centrally located, this summer rental is located in the heart of Tequesta, minutes to restaurants, shopping, and renowned beaches. Come & begin enjoying this charming place in the sun!