All apartments in Tequesta
Find more places like 242 Village Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tequesta, FL
/
242 Village Blvd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

242 Village Blvd

242 Village Boulevard · (561) 312-7790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tequesta
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

242 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL 33469

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2204 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
A Tastefully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo. The spacious and beautifully decorated bedrooms are designed as Master Suites. Each with a private bath and ample closet storage. A fully equipped kitchen, offers all necessary cooking essentials and features granite counter tops and breakfast bar. A spacious dining area and living room are the center point of the home. A covered and screened lanai offers you a view of the clubhouse and pool. Lighthouse Cove has outstanding resort-style amenities. Enjoy a clubhouse, a luxurious pool, a fully equipped fitness center, and so much more. Centrally located, this summer rental is located in the heart of Tequesta, minutes to restaurants, shopping, and renowned beaches. Come & begin enjoying this charming place in the sun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Village Blvd have any available units?
242 Village Blvd has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 242 Village Blvd have?
Some of 242 Village Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Village Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
242 Village Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Village Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 242 Village Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tequesta.
Does 242 Village Blvd offer parking?
No, 242 Village Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 242 Village Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Village Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Village Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 242 Village Blvd has a pool.
Does 242 Village Blvd have accessible units?
No, 242 Village Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Village Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Village Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Village Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Village Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 242 Village Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tequesta 2 BedroomsTequesta 3 Bedrooms
Tequesta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTequesta Furnished Apartments
Tequesta Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity