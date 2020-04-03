All apartments in Tequesta
Find more places like 200 Beach Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tequesta, FL
/
200 Beach Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

200 Beach Road

200 Beach Road · (561) 427-9496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tequesta
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

200 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL 33469

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Rented from December 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020. Luxurious light and bright 3BR/2BA oceanfront corner condo with wraparound balcony and unobstructed views of the beach and the ocean from the kitchen, living room, dining area and the master bedroom. Views of the intracoastal waterway from the second and third bedrooms, looking west.. The unit is fully furnished and updated. Three spacious bedrooms, two full baths, plenty of closet space in all bedrooms. Washer and Dryer in the unit.Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. (c) 2019 MLS and FBS. Prepared by Richard Greenleaf on Sunday, November 24, 2019 1:45 PM. The information on this sheet has been made available by the MLS and may not be the listing of the provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Beach Road have any available units?
200 Beach Road has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Beach Road have?
Some of 200 Beach Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
200 Beach Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 200 Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tequesta.
Does 200 Beach Road offer parking?
No, 200 Beach Road does not offer parking.
Does 200 Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Beach Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Beach Road have a pool?
No, 200 Beach Road does not have a pool.
Does 200 Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 200 Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Beach Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Beach Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Beach Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 200 Beach Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tequesta 2 BedroomsTequesta 3 Bedrooms
Tequesta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTequesta Furnished Apartments
Tequesta Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity