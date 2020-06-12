116 Lighthouse Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction

Fantastic location for this ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage unit. No steps! Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and ceramic flooring. Master bathroom has also been updated. Wood looking ceramic flooring in all bedrooms. Conveniently located in the heart of the Village of Tequesta, an easy walk to fitness center, several restaurants, art galleries, churches, medical offices, banks, library and post office. One mile from the lovely Jupiter Inlet, and close to beautiful beaches, boating and golf.