Tequesta, FL
116 Lighthouse Cir
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 PM

116 Lighthouse Cir

116 Lighthouse Circle · (561) 301-0932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL 33469

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Fantastic location for this ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage unit. No steps! Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and ceramic flooring. Master bathroom has also been updated. Wood looking ceramic flooring in all bedrooms. Conveniently located in the heart of the Village of Tequesta, an easy walk to fitness center, several restaurants, art galleries, churches, medical offices, banks, library and post office. One mile from the lovely Jupiter Inlet, and close to beautiful beaches, boating and golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Lighthouse Cir have any available units?
116 Lighthouse Cir has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Lighthouse Cir have?
Some of 116 Lighthouse Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Lighthouse Cir currently offering any rent specials?
116 Lighthouse Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Lighthouse Cir pet-friendly?
No, 116 Lighthouse Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tequesta.
Does 116 Lighthouse Cir offer parking?
Yes, 116 Lighthouse Cir does offer parking.
Does 116 Lighthouse Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Lighthouse Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Lighthouse Cir have a pool?
No, 116 Lighthouse Cir does not have a pool.
Does 116 Lighthouse Cir have accessible units?
No, 116 Lighthouse Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Lighthouse Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Lighthouse Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Lighthouse Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Lighthouse Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
