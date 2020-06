Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo with views of the pool. Tucked in the quiet community of Tequesta Trace, this condo is ideally located. in the heart of Jupiter, minutes from everything. Featuring a large formal living room, family room, kitchen with bar & breakfast nook, screened patio and much more. You have to hurry to see this one today!