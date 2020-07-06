All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated January 6 2020 at 3:58 PM

8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy

8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Small community located on Temple Terrace Hwy simple living in 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex nice layout, refrigerator, stove, water and garbage included. Close to shopping bus lines, schools, airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy have any available units?
8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy offer parking?
No, 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy have a pool?
No, 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy have accessible units?
No, 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 8940 1/2 Temple Terrace Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.

