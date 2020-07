Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This cozy home is one of a kind! It boasts tile floors, modern lighting, high ceilings, and more. The inviting kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and gleaming granite counters. The welcoming living room has an open floor plan and wide windows. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a screened-in porch and gorgeous lawn area, both perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sun! Make this your new home and apply today!