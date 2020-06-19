All apartments in Tavares
4721 Treasure Cay Rd
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

4721 Treasure Cay Rd

4721 Treasure Cay Road · (352) 559-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4721 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL 32778

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris. Your family can also enjoy a healthy lifestyle by taking advantage of The Groves recreation center, home to a gym and workout facility, heated pool, a basketball/volleyball court, a soccer field, and more. Golf available at Baytree Golf Course next door to The Groves at Baytree. Tavares is the County Seat of Lake County with many upgrades to its waterfront on Lake Dora, including a seaplane base & marina, and a splash park. Several new restaurants have located by the waterfront. Several other parks are located in Tavares, including a sports complex, dog park, and train station. This home will be available on August 8th! Move-in fees include security, first month, and a $50 application fee, pets are negotiable. Tenants must enroll at Clearnow.com for automatic rent payments on the 1st. Apps are at TurnKey.House. Please allow 24 hours for showings. Text or Call Gloria at 305-559-6400 for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Treasure Cay Rd have any available units?
4721 Treasure Cay Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4721 Treasure Cay Rd have?
Some of 4721 Treasure Cay Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Treasure Cay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Treasure Cay Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Treasure Cay Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 Treasure Cay Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4721 Treasure Cay Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4721 Treasure Cay Rd does offer parking.
Does 4721 Treasure Cay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Treasure Cay Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Treasure Cay Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4721 Treasure Cay Rd has a pool.
Does 4721 Treasure Cay Rd have accessible units?
No, 4721 Treasure Cay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Treasure Cay Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Treasure Cay Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 Treasure Cay Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4721 Treasure Cay Rd has units with air conditioning.
