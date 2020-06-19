4721 Treasure Cay Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool garage volleyball court

The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris. Your family can also enjoy a healthy lifestyle by taking advantage of The Groves recreation center, home to a gym and workout facility, heated pool, a basketball/volleyball court, a soccer field, and more. Golf available at Baytree Golf Course next door to The Groves at Baytree. Tavares is the County Seat of Lake County with many upgrades to its waterfront on Lake Dora, including a seaplane base & marina, and a splash park. Several new restaurants have located by the waterfront. Several other parks are located in Tavares, including a sports complex, dog park, and train station. This home will be available on August 8th! Move-in fees include security, first month, and a $50 application fee, pets are negotiable. Tenants must enroll at Clearnow.com for automatic rent payments on the 1st. Apps are at TurnKey.House. Please allow 24 hours for showings. Text or Call Gloria at 305-559-6400 for an appointment.