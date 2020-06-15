12711 sw 30th st 615B

Amenities

Wonderful full remodeled apartment 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom, with a wonderful marble floors. The view is to the Lagoon, Airport & Coral Gables! Washer and Dryer inside the unit. Blue Lagoon Condominiums provide a tropical resort-style escape in the heart of Miami. It has spectacular amenities that include business center, heated pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, grocery, spa/sauna, beauty salon, 7 BBQ in front of the lagoon, mini golf, kids play area, area for parties. Conveniently located in Central Miami, close to Miami International Airport and highway access to Downtown and the beaches in minutes.

No Pets Allowed



