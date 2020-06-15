All apartments in Tamiami
12711 sw 30th st 615B

12711 Southwest 30th Street · (786) 749-8450
Location

12711 Southwest 30th Street, Tamiami, FL 33175

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 615B · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Blue Lagoon Condo - Property Id: 289795

Wonderful full remodeled apartment 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom, with a wonderful marble floors. The view is to the Lagoon, Airport & Coral Gables! Washer and Dryer inside the unit. Blue Lagoon Condominiums provide a tropical resort-style escape in the heart of Miami. It has spectacular amenities that include business center, heated pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, grocery, spa/sauna, beauty salon, 7 BBQ in front of the lagoon, mini golf, kids play area, area for parties. Conveniently located in Central Miami, close to Miami International Airport and highway access to Downtown and the beaches in minutes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289795
Property Id 289795

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12711 sw 30th st 615B have any available units?
12711 sw 30th st 615B has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12711 sw 30th st 615B have?
Some of 12711 sw 30th st 615B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12711 sw 30th st 615B currently offering any rent specials?
12711 sw 30th st 615B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12711 sw 30th st 615B pet-friendly?
No, 12711 sw 30th st 615B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamiami.
Does 12711 sw 30th st 615B offer parking?
No, 12711 sw 30th st 615B does not offer parking.
Does 12711 sw 30th st 615B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12711 sw 30th st 615B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12711 sw 30th st 615B have a pool?
Yes, 12711 sw 30th st 615B has a pool.
Does 12711 sw 30th st 615B have accessible units?
No, 12711 sw 30th st 615B does not have accessible units.
Does 12711 sw 30th st 615B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12711 sw 30th st 615B has units with dishwashers.
Does 12711 sw 30th st 615B have units with air conditioning?
No, 12711 sw 30th st 615B does not have units with air conditioning.
