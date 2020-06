Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Fully Upgraded Townhouse / Dolphin Mall/Belen Area



Fully upgraded and remodeled townhouse in the Belen/Dolphin Mall area.

3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms

Large patio with BBQ included

Fully upgraded HVAC system

Nest Thermostat and (2) Nest Smoke Detectors

Nest camera included

All Samsung top line appliances (Double Door Oven, Dishwasher, 4 door Refrigerator with ice/water dispenser and Roasting Microwave)

LG full size washer and dryer with intelligent technology

Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

Water saving toilets / Curved shower rods in bathrooms

Specialty window treatments in all windows

Tiled floors in common area, wooden staircase and carpet in bedrooms

Hurricane Shutters in all windows

2 assigned parking spaces

No Pets Allowed



