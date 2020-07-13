All apartments in Tallahassee
The Social Tallahassee.
The Social Tallahassee
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 AM

The Social Tallahassee

1327 High Rd · (850) 706-4739
Rent Special
New leases who take a tour or call us, and sign their lease within 48 hours will receive a $250 gift card.
Location

1327 High Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom XL Smart Home-1

$855

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

One Bedroom XL Renovated Furnished-1

$879

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom Renovated Smart Home-1

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Two Bedroom Renovated-1

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Two Bedroom Renovated Washer & Dryer-1

$1,125

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Three Bedroom Renovated Smart Home-1

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Three Bedroom Renovated Washer & Dryer-1

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Three Bedroom Renovated Smart Home Washer Dryer-1

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Social Tallahassee.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
A Student Space For Your Social Life. College is a time where you have so much going on, and we know you want to be a part of it. Thats why The Social Tallahassee is the prime spot to be a part of it all. We are minutes away from all of the colleges in Tallahassee: FSU, TCC, and FAMU, so youll never have to be late to class or miss out on any events. Here youll find the perfect blend of the college excitement and the warmth of having The Social Tallahassee be your home away from home. Ditch the restrictions of dorm living without sacrificing the college experience. Live at the best off-campus housing in Tallahassee! The Social Tallahassee prides itself on offering inviting apartments and a quality lifestyle. The community is also conveniently located close to shopping and dining destinations in downtown Tallahassee. Step out of your comfort zone and try some of the most popular local flavors or stick to your tried-and-true favorites, we are by all the dining venues youll ever want! Get out and explore the town, or try out some of our favorite shopping or dining spots, including grabbing a bite at Sweet Pea Cafe or Momos Pizza and shopping at Towne South Shopping Center or Westwood Shopping Center. Dont ever feel confined to campus; when you live at The Social Tallahassee, the entire city becomes your playground. Excitement and comfort will be right where you need it, whether youre on the go or staying in for the night. Community amenities include a sparkling pool, fitness center, tennis court, and much more. Enjoy a dip in the pool or just relax in the shade among the magnolia and oak trees. Or you can enjoy a night curled up with your favorite treat and show, all in the comfort of our Smart Apartmentscomplete with built in Kevo functionality and Nest thermostats. Come see why our residents call these Tallahassee apartments their home

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Deposit: Up to two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Social Tallahassee have any available units?
The Social Tallahassee offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $855, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,050, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,300. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does The Social Tallahassee have?
Some of The Social Tallahassee's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Social Tallahassee currently offering any rent specials?
The Social Tallahassee is offering the following rent specials: New leases who take a tour or call us, and sign their lease within 48 hours will receive a $250 gift card.
Is The Social Tallahassee pet-friendly?
Yes, The Social Tallahassee is pet friendly.
Does The Social Tallahassee offer parking?
Yes, The Social Tallahassee offers parking.
Does The Social Tallahassee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Social Tallahassee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Social Tallahassee have a pool?
Yes, The Social Tallahassee has a pool.
Does The Social Tallahassee have accessible units?
Yes, The Social Tallahassee has accessible units.
Does The Social Tallahassee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Social Tallahassee has units with dishwashers.

