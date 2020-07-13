Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community

A Student Space For Your Social Life. College is a time where you have so much going on, and we know you want to be a part of it. Thats why The Social Tallahassee is the prime spot to be a part of it all. We are minutes away from all of the colleges in Tallahassee: FSU, TCC, and FAMU, so youll never have to be late to class or miss out on any events. Here youll find the perfect blend of the college excitement and the warmth of having The Social Tallahassee be your home away from home. Ditch the restrictions of dorm living without sacrificing the college experience. Live at the best off-campus housing in Tallahassee! The Social Tallahassee prides itself on offering inviting apartments and a quality lifestyle. The community is also conveniently located close to shopping and dining destinations in downtown Tallahassee. Step out of your comfort zone and try some of the most popular local flavors or stick to your tried-and-true favorites, we are by all the dining venues youll ever want! Get out and explore the town, or try out some of our favorite shopping or dining spots, including grabbing a bite at Sweet Pea Cafe or Momos Pizza and shopping at Towne South Shopping Center or Westwood Shopping Center. Dont ever feel confined to campus; when you live at The Social Tallahassee, the entire city becomes your playground. Excitement and comfort will be right where you need it, whether youre on the go or staying in for the night. Community amenities include a sparkling pool, fitness center, tennis court, and much more. Enjoy a dip in the pool or just relax in the shade among the magnolia and oak trees. Or you can enjoy a night curled up with your favorite treat and show, all in the comfort of our Smart Apartmentscomplete with built in Kevo functionality and Nest thermostats. Come see why our residents call these Tallahassee apartments their home