Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful two-bedroom two bath is available on August 1st, 2020. This property with a very well desired location offers a newly renovated interior with ceramic wood-looking tile. A fully fenced backyard features a patio/ deck great for entertaining and privacy. The floorplan has a nice open layout allowing plenty of natural light to enter the house. It is a plan with a large living room/ dining room combination, a great kitchen with lots of cabinets and a spacious utility room with a washer and dryer plus extra space for storage. Each bedroom has plenty of space and for storage. No pets nor eviction. Call immediately as this won’t be available for long. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5777033)