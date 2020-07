Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home near FSU and TCC. Completely remodeled with new paint, wood floor and carpet throughout the entire home. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The house includes an extra bonus room which can be used for multiple purposes such as an office or a fourth bedroom. The house is on a large wooded lot, with plenty of privacy. With a large in-ground pool and over 500 square feet of outdoor deck space, the house is perfect for entertaining people. The backyard also has a playhouse with swings for the kids. Located in a perfect location with everything within a short driving distance. Both TCC and FSU are within walking distance.



