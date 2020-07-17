All apartments in Tallahassee
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
815 Buena Vista Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

815 Buena Vista Dr.

815 Buena Vista Drive · (850) 766-3252
Location

815 Buena Vista Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 815 Buena Vista Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
815 Buena Vista Dr. Available 08/01/20 WALK to FSU! Huge & Amazing 5/2 w/ Large Bedrooms, W/D, Wood Floors, & Huge Yard! $2100/month Avail August 5th! - You will love this 2373 sq ft 5/2 house that has a large living room, eat in and updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms upstairs are enormous and downstairs bedrooms are good size, wood and tile floors throughout most of the home, and no master bedroom so it is perfect for roommates! There is also a storage room and inside utility room with washer and dryer. Huge yard and deck! Great neighborhood walking distance to restaurants, shopping, bus stops, FSU, Publix, the upcoming Target shopping center, and much more! Bike to TCC, downtown, Collegetown, and FAMU! All of this for $2100/month available August 5th, 2020

Directions: Head West on Tennessee St. Turn Right on Buena Vista just before High Rd. Home will be on your Right. 815 Buena Vista Dr. Tallahassee, FL 32304

(RLNE3932070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 815 Buena Vista Dr. have any available units?
815 Buena Vista Dr. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Buena Vista Dr. have?
Some of 815 Buena Vista Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Buena Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
815 Buena Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Buena Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 815 Buena Vista Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 815 Buena Vista Dr. offer parking?
No, 815 Buena Vista Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 815 Buena Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 Buena Vista Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Buena Vista Dr. have a pool?
No, 815 Buena Vista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 815 Buena Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 815 Buena Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Buena Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Buena Vista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

