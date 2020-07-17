Amenities

815 Buena Vista Dr. Available 08/01/20 WALK to FSU! Huge & Amazing 5/2 w/ Large Bedrooms, W/D, Wood Floors, & Huge Yard! $2100/month Avail August 5th! - You will love this 2373 sq ft 5/2 house that has a large living room, eat in and updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms upstairs are enormous and downstairs bedrooms are good size, wood and tile floors throughout most of the home, and no master bedroom so it is perfect for roommates! There is also a storage room and inside utility room with washer and dryer. Huge yard and deck! Great neighborhood walking distance to restaurants, shopping, bus stops, FSU, Publix, the upcoming Target shopping center, and much more! Bike to TCC, downtown, Collegetown, and FAMU! All of this for $2100/month available August 5th, 2020



Directions: Head West on Tennessee St. Turn Right on Buena Vista just before High Rd. Home will be on your Right. 815 Buena Vista Dr. Tallahassee, FL 32304



