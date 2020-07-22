All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

741-31 White Drive

741 White Dr · No Longer Available
Location

741 White Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
741-31 White Drive Available 08/08/20 2/2 with garage Pre-Leasing for 2020 - Perfect floor plan for roommates! This unique floor plan has one bedroom with a private bathroom downstairs, large closets and ample storage under the staircase. Upstairs you'll find the other bed and bath, laundry room, kitchen and the living/dining area that has a beautiful trey ceiling with access to the back deck that is perfect for entertaining. Townhome comes fully equipped with full size appliances including washer and dryer. Also includes a garage in this small, newer community make this a great place to live! Pet friendly for approved pets and conveniently located near schools and shopping. Please call or text Katherine Allen @ 850-727-4750 to schedule a property viewing.

(RLNE2686257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741-31 White Drive have any available units?
741-31 White Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 741-31 White Drive have?
Some of 741-31 White Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741-31 White Drive currently offering any rent specials?
741-31 White Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741-31 White Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 741-31 White Drive is pet friendly.
Does 741-31 White Drive offer parking?
Yes, 741-31 White Drive offers parking.
Does 741-31 White Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741-31 White Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741-31 White Drive have a pool?
No, 741-31 White Drive does not have a pool.
Does 741-31 White Drive have accessible units?
No, 741-31 White Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 741-31 White Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 741-31 White Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
