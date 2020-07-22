Amenities

741-31 White Drive Available 08/08/20 2/2 with garage Pre-Leasing for 2020 - Perfect floor plan for roommates! This unique floor plan has one bedroom with a private bathroom downstairs, large closets and ample storage under the staircase. Upstairs you'll find the other bed and bath, laundry room, kitchen and the living/dining area that has a beautiful trey ceiling with access to the back deck that is perfect for entertaining. Townhome comes fully equipped with full size appliances including washer and dryer. Also includes a garage in this small, newer community make this a great place to live! Pet friendly for approved pets and conveniently located near schools and shopping. Please call or text Katherine Allen @ 850-727-4750 to schedule a property viewing.



