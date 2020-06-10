Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

741-26 White Drive Available 08/20/20 Available August 2020, Large 3/3 With Two Car Garage. - Available August 20, 2020!



This spacious three bedroom, three bathroom condo comes fully equipped with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, ceiling fans and central heat and air. Located in the Timberwood Community on White Drive. TWo car garage as well! Easy access to TCC, FSU & FAMU. FSU bus line runs in front of the community.



Popular student area!



Pets are allowed with additional fee (size and breed restrictions apply). Pet rent applies.



**Please note that we do not advertise on Craigslist** Any ads found on Craigslist are a SCAM**



Offered for lease by

Gtwo Property Services LLC

1210-2 Miccosukee Road

Tallahassee, FL 32308



No Cats Allowed



