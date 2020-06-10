All apartments in Tallahassee
741-26 White Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

741-26 White Drive

741 White Dr · (850) 508-0066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

741 White Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 741-26 White Drive · Avail. Aug 20

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1277 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
741-26 White Drive Available 08/20/20 Available August 2020, Large 3/3 With Two Car Garage. - Available August 20, 2020!

This spacious three bedroom, three bathroom condo comes fully equipped with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, ceiling fans and central heat and air. Located in the Timberwood Community on White Drive. TWo car garage as well! Easy access to TCC, FSU & FAMU. FSU bus line runs in front of the community.

Popular student area!

Pets are allowed with additional fee (size and breed restrictions apply). Pet rent applies.

**Please note that we do not advertise on Craigslist** Any ads found on Craigslist are a SCAM**

Offered for lease by
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210-2 Miccosukee Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3014256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741-26 White Drive have any available units?
741-26 White Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 741-26 White Drive have?
Some of 741-26 White Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741-26 White Drive currently offering any rent specials?
741-26 White Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741-26 White Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 741-26 White Drive is pet friendly.
Does 741-26 White Drive offer parking?
Yes, 741-26 White Drive does offer parking.
Does 741-26 White Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741-26 White Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741-26 White Drive have a pool?
No, 741-26 White Drive does not have a pool.
Does 741-26 White Drive have accessible units?
No, 741-26 White Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 741-26 White Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 741-26 White Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
