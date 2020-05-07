All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 738 Gold Nugget Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
738 Gold Nugget Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

738 Gold Nugget Trail

738 Gold Nugget Trail · (850) 224-6275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

738 Gold Nugget Trail, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 738 Gold Nugget Trail · Avail. Aug 18

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
alarm system
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
738 Gold Nugget Trail Available 08/18/20 Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bath Town Home-Convenient to FSU - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome within walking distance to FSU and less than a five minute drive to all 3 universities. This is the perfect floorplan for roommates with one bedroom and bath upstairs and one bedroom and bath downstairs. Comfortable living room with vaulted ceilings, separate dining room with wood floors opens to Fully Equipped Kitchen. Interior utility room with Full Size Washer and Dryer provided, extra storage too. Monitored alarm system included. Private patio and fenced backyard, great for relaxing and entertaining. Adult cat welcome with fee.

Directions: West on Tennessee Street from FSU, Left on Calliark, bear left onto Arkansas, then turn left onto Gold Nugget Trail. 738 is located in the first cul-de-sac on left.

Qualification Level C

(RLNE3201998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Gold Nugget Trail have any available units?
738 Gold Nugget Trail has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Gold Nugget Trail have?
Some of 738 Gold Nugget Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Gold Nugget Trail currently offering any rent specials?
738 Gold Nugget Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Gold Nugget Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Gold Nugget Trail is pet friendly.
Does 738 Gold Nugget Trail offer parking?
No, 738 Gold Nugget Trail does not offer parking.
Does 738 Gold Nugget Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Gold Nugget Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Gold Nugget Trail have a pool?
No, 738 Gold Nugget Trail does not have a pool.
Does 738 Gold Nugget Trail have accessible units?
No, 738 Gold Nugget Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Gold Nugget Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Gold Nugget Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 738 Gold Nugget Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity