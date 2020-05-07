Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

738 Gold Nugget Trail Available 08/18/20 Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bath Town Home-Convenient to FSU - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome within walking distance to FSU and less than a five minute drive to all 3 universities. This is the perfect floorplan for roommates with one bedroom and bath upstairs and one bedroom and bath downstairs. Comfortable living room with vaulted ceilings, separate dining room with wood floors opens to Fully Equipped Kitchen. Interior utility room with Full Size Washer and Dryer provided, extra storage too. Monitored alarm system included. Private patio and fenced backyard, great for relaxing and entertaining. Adult cat welcome with fee.



Directions: West on Tennessee Street from FSU, Left on Calliark, bear left onto Arkansas, then turn left onto Gold Nugget Trail. 738 is located in the first cul-de-sac on left.



Qualification Level C



(RLNE3201998)