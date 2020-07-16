All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

722 Dunn

722 Dunn Street · (850) 445-5129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

722 Dunn Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Frenchtown Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$475

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 489 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CUTE 1/1 Minutes from Downtown, Midtown, and Universities! Includes Washer/Dryer! $475/month! Available July 1st! This super cute 1/1 is back off the street so it is very quiet. Was remodeled recently with newer flooring, fixtures, cabinets, sinks, appliances, and more! It is very spacious! The home offers a full size refrigerator and stove. Includes lawn maintenance and washer/dryer! It is located walking distance to FSU and is only minutes from downtown, midtown, state offices, parks, night life, and TCC. $475/month! (pics are of similar downstairs unit) Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Dunn have any available units?
722 Dunn has a unit available for $475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Dunn have?
Some of 722 Dunn's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Dunn currently offering any rent specials?
722 Dunn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Dunn pet-friendly?
No, 722 Dunn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 722 Dunn offer parking?
Yes, 722 Dunn offers parking.
Does 722 Dunn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 Dunn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Dunn have a pool?
No, 722 Dunn does not have a pool.
Does 722 Dunn have accessible units?
No, 722 Dunn does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Dunn have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 Dunn does not have units with dishwashers.
