CUTE 1/1 Minutes from Downtown, Midtown, and Universities! Includes Washer/Dryer! $475/month! Available July 1st! This super cute 1/1 is back off the street so it is very quiet. Was remodeled recently with newer flooring, fixtures, cabinets, sinks, appliances, and more! It is very spacious! The home offers a full size refrigerator and stove. Includes lawn maintenance and washer/dryer! It is located walking distance to FSU and is only minutes from downtown, midtown, state offices, parks, night life, and TCC. $475/month! (pics are of similar downstairs unit) Available July 1st.