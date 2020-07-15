All apartments in Tallahassee
506 Myers Park Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:28 AM

506 Myers Park Drive

506 Myers Park Ln · (850) 659-6868
Location

506 Myers Park Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,850

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
SIGN A LEASE BY APRIL 24TH AND RECEIVE $925.00 OFF AUGUST 2020 RENT. It doesn't get much better than this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath town home. Awesome location near downtown and within walking distance to Cascade Park. Upscale unit offers large bedrooms, ceramic tile flooring in living area, kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, full size washer and dryer., AND A JACUZZI TUB TO BOOT!! Absolutely beautiful and this is the last one we have for Fall. Please call Sunbelt Asset Management to schedule a virtual or Facetime tour or visit our website at www.sunbeltam.com to make application and reserve your home. 850-659-6868
Beautiful Townhouse located within walking distance to Cascade Park and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Myers Park Drive have any available units?
506 Myers Park Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Myers Park Drive have?
Some of 506 Myers Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Myers Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Myers Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Myers Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Myers Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 506 Myers Park Drive offer parking?
No, 506 Myers Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 506 Myers Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Myers Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Myers Park Drive have a pool?
No, 506 Myers Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 Myers Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Myers Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Myers Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Myers Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
