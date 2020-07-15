506 Myers Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

SIGN A LEASE BY APRIL 24TH AND RECEIVE $925.00 OFF AUGUST 2020 RENT. It doesn't get much better than this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath town home. Awesome location near downtown and within walking distance to Cascade Park. Upscale unit offers large bedrooms, ceramic tile flooring in living area, kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, full size washer and dryer., AND A JACUZZI TUB TO BOOT!! Absolutely beautiful and this is the last one we have for Fall. Please call Sunbelt Asset Management to schedule a virtual or Facetime tour or visit our website at www.sunbeltam.com to make application and reserve your home. 850-659-6868

Beautiful Townhouse located within walking distance to Cascade Park and Downtown.