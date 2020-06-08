All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4434 Gearhart Rd #2704

4434 Gearhart Road · (850) 224-6275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4434 Gearhart Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 · Avail. Jul 15

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 Available 07/15/20 Large 2br/2ba With Loft, Updated Appliances & Quiet Neighborhood - SummerChase Condominiums, beautifully appointed with over 1344 sq. ft. on the Northwest side of town. Close to FSU, TCC and FAMU. Pool and clubhouse on site. Enter into a spacious living room complete with built in entertainment center for your television and video/audio equipment. Dining area and breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchen with microwave oven and washer and dryer included. Split bedroom floor plan features a master bedroom and bath downstairs, and a master bedroom and bath with a bonus loft of equal size upstairs. All rooms have ceiling fans and huge closets. All bathrooms and kitchen have tile flooring. 8X8 concrete patio out back, perfect for patio table and chairs. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. Washer and dryer included.

Directions: West on Mission Rd. from Tharpe St. Turn left on Gearhart, then right into Summerchase Condos. Right at roundabout then left, 2704 is on right.

Qualification Level B

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2239247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 have any available units?
4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 have?
Some of 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 currently offering any rent specials?
4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 pet-friendly?
No, 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 offer parking?
No, 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 does not offer parking.
Does 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 have a pool?
Yes, 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 has a pool.
Does 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 have accessible units?
No, 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 does not have units with dishwashers.

