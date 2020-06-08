Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

4434 Gearhart Rd #2704 Available 07/15/20 Large 2br/2ba With Loft, Updated Appliances & Quiet Neighborhood - SummerChase Condominiums, beautifully appointed with over 1344 sq. ft. on the Northwest side of town. Close to FSU, TCC and FAMU. Pool and clubhouse on site. Enter into a spacious living room complete with built in entertainment center for your television and video/audio equipment. Dining area and breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchen with microwave oven and washer and dryer included. Split bedroom floor plan features a master bedroom and bath downstairs, and a master bedroom and bath with a bonus loft of equal size upstairs. All rooms have ceiling fans and huge closets. All bathrooms and kitchen have tile flooring. 8X8 concrete patio out back, perfect for patio table and chairs. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. Washer and dryer included.



Directions: West on Mission Rd. from Tharpe St. Turn left on Gearhart, then right into Summerchase Condos. Right at roundabout then left, 2704 is on right.



Qualification Level B



No Pets Allowed



