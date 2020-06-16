433 W Brevard

Amenities
Great location in downtown Tallahassee very close to F.S.U. Units 1 & 2, both 3 bed 3 bath units are available for lease at $1,290/month. Nice quality construction with great floor plan, big fenced in back yard, and plenty of parking. Washer & dryer are included. Lease rate includes exterior lawn maintenance, pest control, & general building maintenance. Showings must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Both units 1 & 2 are currently tenant occupied through July 31st, 2020. Twelve month leases available beginning August 5th, 2020 and going through July 31st, 2021.