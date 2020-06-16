All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:20 PM

433 W Brevard

433 West Brevard Street · (850) 528-1693
Location

433 West Brevard Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Frenchtown Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 & 2 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in downtown Tallahassee very close to F.S.U. Units 1 & 2, both 3 bed 3 bath units are available for lease at $1,290/month. Nice quality construction with great floor plan, big fenced in back yard, and plenty of parking. Washer & dryer are included. Lease rate includes exterior lawn maintenance, pest control, & general building maintenance. Showings must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Both units 1 & 2 are currently tenant occupied through July 31st, 2020. Twelve month leases available beginning August 5th, 2020 and going through July 31st, 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 W Brevard have any available units?
433 W Brevard has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 W Brevard have?
Some of 433 W Brevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 W Brevard currently offering any rent specials?
433 W Brevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 W Brevard pet-friendly?
No, 433 W Brevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 433 W Brevard offer parking?
Yes, 433 W Brevard does offer parking.
Does 433 W Brevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 W Brevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 W Brevard have a pool?
No, 433 W Brevard does not have a pool.
Does 433 W Brevard have accessible units?
No, 433 W Brevard does not have accessible units.
Does 433 W Brevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 W Brevard has units with dishwashers.
