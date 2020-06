Amenities

403 Hayden Road Apt. 139 Available 08/18/20 Spacious One Bedroom, One Bath Condo in Gated Community Just Across the Street From Doak Campbell Stadium-Walking Distance to FSU - Private gated community in the shadow of Doak Campbell Stadium. This 531 sq. ft. one bedroom, one bath condominium features a large great room with a dining area and an equipped kitchen at the back. Ample sized bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bath. Pool and laundry facilities on site. Lawn care and pest prevention provided. Approved pets with additional $20 per month pet rent and nonrefundable pet fee. This condo is within walking distance to FSU and on the Star Metro and Seminole Express bus line.



Qualification Level C



(RLNE2103595)