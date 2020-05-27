All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 3535 Roberts Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
3535 Roberts Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

3535 Roberts Ave

3535 Roberts Ave · (941) 479-2849
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3535 Roberts Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
playground
basketball court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Come see this expansive 3 bedroom, 2 full bath. this home has a spacious living room, two separate areas for dining, laundry room, large master bedroom with expansive closet, private master bath with additional closet space, two bedrooms that can be used for guests, home office or your hobby room. You will enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer, such as: swimming pool, Basketball court, Playground area. Just up the road from the entrance shopping, restaurants and grocery stores are all nearby. Come See this Home Today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Roberts Ave have any available units?
3535 Roberts Ave has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Roberts Ave have?
Some of 3535 Roberts Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Roberts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Roberts Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Roberts Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Roberts Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 3535 Roberts Ave offer parking?
No, 3535 Roberts Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3535 Roberts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 Roberts Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Roberts Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3535 Roberts Ave has a pool.
Does 3535 Roberts Ave have accessible units?
No, 3535 Roberts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Roberts Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3535 Roberts Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3535 Roberts Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity