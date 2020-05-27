3535 Roberts Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pool playground basketball court refrigerator

Come see this expansive 3 bedroom, 2 full bath. this home has a spacious living room, two separate areas for dining, laundry room, large master bedroom with expansive closet, private master bath with additional closet space, two bedrooms that can be used for guests, home office or your hobby room. You will enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer, such as: swimming pool, Basketball court, Playground area. Just up the road from the entrance shopping, restaurants and grocery stores are all nearby. Come See this Home Today!!!