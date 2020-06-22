All apartments in Tallahassee
311 Westwood Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

311 Westwood Drive

311 Westwood Drive · (850) 727-0291
Location

311 Westwood Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 311 Westwood Drive · Avail. Aug 19

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
311 Westwood Drive Available 08/19/20 311 Westowod Drive- Westwood Condos off Ocala and Tharpe - A beautiful condominium community with stately oaks and meandering drives, conveniently located just minutes from the universities. Large clubhouse and pool near the entrance with an expansive pool deck are all available for you to relax. This condominium is located in the Northwest corner of the community and features a shaded deck for reading, sipping a glass of wine or craft brew or BBQ's with friends.

Enter into the home via the tiled foyer ~ the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets is on your left. Straight ahead is the living room and around the corner is the dining area and breakfast bar/kitchen, just behind the kitchen. Two over sized sliding glass doors open out to the expansive private deck.

On the right is a hallway leading to a shared bath, along with the laundry room (washer & dryer included). There is one bedroom on the right and one at the end of the hall. The master bedroom and bath are on the left. The bath features a double vanity sink and walk in closet. Sorry, no pets or indoor smoking of any kind permitted. The rent includes partial utilities - water sewage and garbage, basic cable, and pool access. The community backs up to San Luis Park and there is an entrance directly from Westwood into the park.

Directions: West on Tharpe Street from Monroe, Left on Ocala Road, Westwood Condominiums is on your right. The condo is in the right corner of the community.

Silver Qualification Level

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Westwood Drive have any available units?
311 Westwood Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Westwood Drive have?
Some of 311 Westwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Westwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
311 Westwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Westwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 311 Westwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 311 Westwood Drive offer parking?
No, 311 Westwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 311 Westwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Westwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Westwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 311 Westwood Drive has a pool.
Does 311 Westwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 311 Westwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Westwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Westwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
