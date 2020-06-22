Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

311 Westwood Drive Available 08/19/20 311 Westowod Drive- Westwood Condos off Ocala and Tharpe - A beautiful condominium community with stately oaks and meandering drives, conveniently located just minutes from the universities. Large clubhouse and pool near the entrance with an expansive pool deck are all available for you to relax. This condominium is located in the Northwest corner of the community and features a shaded deck for reading, sipping a glass of wine or craft brew or BBQ's with friends.



Enter into the home via the tiled foyer ~ the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets is on your left. Straight ahead is the living room and around the corner is the dining area and breakfast bar/kitchen, just behind the kitchen. Two over sized sliding glass doors open out to the expansive private deck.



On the right is a hallway leading to a shared bath, along with the laundry room (washer & dryer included). There is one bedroom on the right and one at the end of the hall. The master bedroom and bath are on the left. The bath features a double vanity sink and walk in closet. Sorry, no pets or indoor smoking of any kind permitted. The rent includes partial utilities - water sewage and garbage, basic cable, and pool access. The community backs up to San Luis Park and there is an entrance directly from Westwood into the park.



Directions: West on Tharpe Street from Monroe, Left on Ocala Road, Westwood Condominiums is on your right. The condo is in the right corner of the community.



Silver Qualification Level



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839771)