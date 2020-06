Amenities

3001 Pontiac Drive Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Off Of Monroe Street! - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and is located off of South Monroe Street. this property features an included washer/dryer, a very large back yard with included patio space, large bedrooms, and much more!



More Interior pictures coming soon!



Contact Forrest at 850-296-2933 or Forrest@rentingtallahassee.com to schedule a tour today!



Schedule a tour or apply online today at:



Rentingtallahassee.com



(RLNE5818112)