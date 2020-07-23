2950 Bay Shore

Amenities

AMAZING 3/2 Killearn Home w/ Wood Floors, 2 Car Garage, Deck, Office, & Park View! $1625/month Avail Aug 17th! You will adore this spacious Killearn Estates beauty with almost 1900 sq ft, newer paint, wood floors through (no carpet), vaulted ceilings, fireplace, office, separate dining area, large kitchen with island and pantry, big bedrooms, and more! The master has a walk in closet, double sinks, and large garden tub! There is an inside utility area, 2 car garage, and large deck overlooking Shannon Lakes Park! Walk around the corner to the beautiful park and playground, shopping, and restaurants. 5 minutes to I-10 and much more! Schools are Desoto Trail, Montford, and Chiles! Available August 17th for $1625/month!