All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2950 Bay Shore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2950 Bay Shore
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:30 AM

2950 Bay Shore

2950 Bay Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2950 Bay Shore Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32309
Killearn Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
AMAZING 3/2 Killearn Home w/ Wood Floors, 2 Car Garage, Deck, Office, & Park View! $1625/month Avail Aug 17th! You will adore this spacious Killearn Estates beauty with almost 1900 sq ft, newer paint, wood floors through (no carpet), vaulted ceilings, fireplace, office, separate dining area, large kitchen with island and pantry, big bedrooms, and more! The master has a walk in closet, double sinks, and large garden tub! There is an inside utility area, 2 car garage, and large deck overlooking Shannon Lakes Park! Walk around the corner to the beautiful park and playground, shopping, and restaurants. 5 minutes to I-10 and much more! Schools are Desoto Trail, Montford, and Chiles! Available August 17th for $1625/month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Bay Shore have any available units?
2950 Bay Shore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 Bay Shore have?
Some of 2950 Bay Shore's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 Bay Shore currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Bay Shore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Bay Shore pet-friendly?
No, 2950 Bay Shore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2950 Bay Shore offer parking?
Yes, 2950 Bay Shore offers parking.
Does 2950 Bay Shore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 Bay Shore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Bay Shore have a pool?
No, 2950 Bay Shore does not have a pool.
Does 2950 Bay Shore have accessible units?
No, 2950 Bay Shore does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Bay Shore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 Bay Shore has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTallahassee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University