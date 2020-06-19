Amenities

2892 Gulfwind Drive Available 07/15/20 2 bed/2 bath available mid-July! - Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood close to TCC and FSU! Just minutes from I-10.



This unit features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, walk-in closet, and has been beautifully updated with vinyl plank flooring throughout, and much more! Available mid-July.



Pets allowed with a $250 pet fee!!



Schedule a showing online and fill out an application at RentingTallahassee.com! A direct link to this is below.



Link: https://www.rentingtallahassee.com/listings/detail/55436945-7f5f-4381-b699-519f7b2497e8



Contact Travis at 850-778-5159 or Travis@RentingTallahassee.com with any questions.



