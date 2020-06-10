Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

2770 Westbrook Court Available 08/20/20 Large Condo In Westbrook Village Available August 2020! - Available August 2020!



Available for lease is this large three bedroom, three bathroom condo located in the Westbrook Village Community on Mission Road. The Property has three large bedrooms with bathrooms, ceiling fans, new flooring, washer & dryer located in the large laundry room and much more.



This property is an exceptional value and won't last long!



Give us a call to schedule a showing, but please allow 24 hours notice to show!



**Please note that we do not advertise on Craigslist** Any ads found on Craigslist are a SCAM**



Offered for lease by:

Gtwo Property Services LLC

1210-2 Miccosukee Road

Tallahassee, FL 32308



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2145428)