All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2770 Westbrook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2770 Westbrook Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2770 Westbrook Court

2770 Westbrook Court · (850) 508-0066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2770 Westbrook Court, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2770 Westbrook Court · Avail. Aug 20

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2770 Westbrook Court Available 08/20/20 Large Condo In Westbrook Village Available August 2020! - Available August 2020!

Available for lease is this large three bedroom, three bathroom condo located in the Westbrook Village Community on Mission Road. The Property has three large bedrooms with bathrooms, ceiling fans, new flooring, washer & dryer located in the large laundry room and much more.

This property is an exceptional value and won't last long!

Give us a call to schedule a showing, but please allow 24 hours notice to show!

**Please note that we do not advertise on Craigslist** Any ads found on Craigslist are a SCAM**

Offered for lease by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210-2 Miccosukee Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2145428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2770 Westbrook Court have any available units?
2770 Westbrook Court has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2770 Westbrook Court have?
Some of 2770 Westbrook Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2770 Westbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
2770 Westbrook Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2770 Westbrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 2770 Westbrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2770 Westbrook Court offer parking?
No, 2770 Westbrook Court does not offer parking.
Does 2770 Westbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2770 Westbrook Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2770 Westbrook Court have a pool?
No, 2770 Westbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 2770 Westbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 2770 Westbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2770 Westbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2770 Westbrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2770 Westbrook Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity