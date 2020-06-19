Amenities

in unit laundry carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities

2514 Emerald Ridge Loop Available 08/14/20 3/2 Townhome Available August off Hartsfield! - Close to colleges and I10 - Spacious open floor plan three bedrooms with 2 full baths townhome. Over 1200 sq ft of living area with newer carpet and newer paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, inside utility room with washer and dryer, one bedroom is downstairs.



To schedule a tour or apply, please visit our website!

https://www.rentingtallahassee.com/vacancies



Clay@rentingtallahassee.com

850-888-2056



(RLNE5747639)