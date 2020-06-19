All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2514 Emerald Ridge Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2514 Emerald Ridge Loop

2514 Emerald Ridge Loop · (850) 888-2056 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2514 Emerald Ridge Loop, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop · Avail. Aug 14

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2514 Emerald Ridge Loop Available 08/14/20 3/2 Townhome Available August off Hartsfield! - Close to colleges and I10 - Spacious open floor plan three bedrooms with 2 full baths townhome. Over 1200 sq ft of living area with newer carpet and newer paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, inside utility room with washer and dryer, one bedroom is downstairs.

To schedule a tour or apply, please visit our website!
https://www.rentingtallahassee.com/vacancies

Clay@rentingtallahassee.com
850-888-2056

(RLNE5747639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop have any available units?
2514 Emerald Ridge Loop has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Emerald Ridge Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop offer parking?
No, 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop have a pool?
No, 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop have accessible units?
No, 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2514 Emerald Ridge Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity