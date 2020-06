Amenities

2388 Hartsfield Way #1 Available 08/05/20 Large 4 bedroom town home with ceramic tile for August 5 move in - This large 4 bedroom town home is located in the heart of town just off Hartsfield Rd. It features an open floor plan with a large living room and dining room with ceramic tile, a fully equipped open bar kitchen. Two bedrooms and a bathroom are down stairs and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom are upstairs. Both bathrooms feature 2 separate vanities so each bedroom can have a personal vanity and a linen closet creating plenty of space for all your needs. This home also features a washer and dryer. Please call Kim to view 850-727-4748 or e-mail kdaws850@gmail.com.



APPLICATION SCREENING REQUIREMENTS: Rental Applications are evaluated based on rental history, credit history (620 beacon score required), criminal history and income verification. Each person over the age of 18 must submit a SEPARATE Rental Application.



** For the safety of our tenants and clients we have temporarily suspended showings on all occupied units due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. We are still accepting applications if you wish to submit one site unseen. Application can be found on our website at www.vineyardspm.com.



No Pets Allowed



