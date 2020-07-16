Amenities

2319-B Via Sardinia Available 08/18/20 2319-B Via Sardinina - Great Northwest Location - This adorable duplex features newer carpet and fresh paint throughout. Spacious living area with brick fireplace, perfect for warming up on cold nights. Dining area adjacent to the well equipped kitchen. Split floor plan, with one bedroom and bath up front, and a second bedroom and private bath in the rear. Interior utility room, with washer and dryer connections. Patio just off the laundry room with exterior storage closet. Small adult pet considered with fee.



Directions: West on Tharpe St., right on Trimble, left on Hartsfield, right on Via Sardina.



Qualification Level C



(RLNE2071570)