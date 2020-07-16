All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2319-B Via Sardinia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2319-B Via Sardinia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2319-B Via Sardinia

2319 Via Sardina St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2319 Via Sardina St, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Hartsfield Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2319-B Via Sardinia Available 08/18/20 2319-B Via Sardinina - Great Northwest Location - This adorable duplex features newer carpet and fresh paint throughout. Spacious living area with brick fireplace, perfect for warming up on cold nights. Dining area adjacent to the well equipped kitchen. Split floor plan, with one bedroom and bath up front, and a second bedroom and private bath in the rear. Interior utility room, with washer and dryer connections. Patio just off the laundry room with exterior storage closet. Small adult pet considered with fee.

Directions: West on Tharpe St., right on Trimble, left on Hartsfield, right on Via Sardina.

Qualification Level C

(RLNE2071570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319-B Via Sardinia have any available units?
2319-B Via Sardinia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319-B Via Sardinia have?
Some of 2319-B Via Sardinia's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319-B Via Sardinia currently offering any rent specials?
2319-B Via Sardinia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319-B Via Sardinia pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319-B Via Sardinia is pet friendly.
Does 2319-B Via Sardinia offer parking?
No, 2319-B Via Sardinia does not offer parking.
Does 2319-B Via Sardinia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319-B Via Sardinia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319-B Via Sardinia have a pool?
No, 2319-B Via Sardinia does not have a pool.
Does 2319-B Via Sardinia have accessible units?
No, 2319-B Via Sardinia does not have accessible units.
Does 2319-B Via Sardinia have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319-B Via Sardinia does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University