Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2308 Timber Oaks Lane

2308 Timbar Oak Lane · (850) 727-4750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2308 Timbar Oak Lane, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2308 Timber Oaks Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2308 Timber Oaks Lane Available 08/07/20 2/2 Timberwood Townhome - LEASE NOW FOR FALL MOVE IN! Perfect floor plan for roommates! This unique floor plan has one bedroom with a private bathroom downstairs, large closets and ample storage under the staircase. Upstairs you'll find the other bed and bath, laundry room, kitchen and the living/dining area that has a beautiful trey ceiling with access to the back deck that is perfect for entertaining. Townhome comes fully equipped with full size appliances including washer and dryer. Unfurnished unit but pics show furnished and unfurnished, possibilities unlimited! Also includes a garage all of this in a small private community make this an unbeatable place to live. Pet friendly for approved pets and conveniently located near schools and shopping. Rent $1050, $500 Security Deposit, $200 Per approved pet. Please call or text Katherine Allen @ 850-727-4750 to schedule a property viewing.or visit our website at 4renttallahassee.com for additional details and application.

(RLNE2146864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Timber Oaks Lane have any available units?
2308 Timber Oaks Lane has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Timber Oaks Lane have?
Some of 2308 Timber Oaks Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Timber Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Timber Oaks Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Timber Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Timber Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Timber Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Timber Oaks Lane does offer parking.
Does 2308 Timber Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 Timber Oaks Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Timber Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 2308 Timber Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Timber Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 2308 Timber Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Timber Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Timber Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
