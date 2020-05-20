Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2308 Timber Oaks Lane Available 08/07/20 2/2 Timberwood Townhome - LEASE NOW FOR FALL MOVE IN! Perfect floor plan for roommates! This unique floor plan has one bedroom with a private bathroom downstairs, large closets and ample storage under the staircase. Upstairs you'll find the other bed and bath, laundry room, kitchen and the living/dining area that has a beautiful trey ceiling with access to the back deck that is perfect for entertaining. Townhome comes fully equipped with full size appliances including washer and dryer. Unfurnished unit but pics show furnished and unfurnished, possibilities unlimited! Also includes a garage all of this in a small private community make this an unbeatable place to live. Pet friendly for approved pets and conveniently located near schools and shopping. Rent $1050, $500 Security Deposit, $200 Per approved pet. Please call or text Katherine Allen @ 850-727-4750 to schedule a property viewing.or visit our website at 4renttallahassee.com for additional details and application.



(RLNE2146864)