Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

2302 Oxford Road Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home With a Pool! Available in June! - This beautiful single family home is located off of Jackson Bluff Road and is very spacious! This home features a pool, large bedrooms, a huge living room, large front and back yards, and many more great features!



More interior pictures coming soon!



Don't miss your chance to take a look at this gem of a home because it will not last long!



Contact Forrest at 850-296-2933 or Forrest@rentingtallahassee.com



Schedule a tour or apply online today at:



Rentingtallahassee.com



(RLNE5848924)