All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2302 Oxford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2302 Oxford Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2302 Oxford Road

2302 Oxford Road · (850) 778-5159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2302 Oxford Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2302 Oxford Road · Avail. Jul 15

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
2302 Oxford Road Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home With a Pool! Available in June! - This beautiful single family home is located off of Jackson Bluff Road and is very spacious! This home features a pool, large bedrooms, a huge living room, large front and back yards, and many more great features!

More interior pictures coming soon!

Don't miss your chance to take a look at this gem of a home because it will not last long!

Contact Forrest at 850-296-2933 or Forrest@rentingtallahassee.com

Schedule a tour or apply online today at:

Rentingtallahassee.com

(RLNE5848924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Oxford Road have any available units?
2302 Oxford Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 2302 Oxford Road currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Oxford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Oxford Road pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Oxford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2302 Oxford Road offer parking?
No, 2302 Oxford Road does not offer parking.
Does 2302 Oxford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Oxford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Oxford Road have a pool?
Yes, 2302 Oxford Road has a pool.
Does 2302 Oxford Road have accessible units?
No, 2302 Oxford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Oxford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 Oxford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Oxford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Oxford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2302 Oxford Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity