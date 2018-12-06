Amenities

2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C Available 08/18/20 Over-Sized Three Bedroom, Two and a half Baths Located in The Timbers Townhomes-Community Offers Many Amenities - The perfect place for those commuting to FSU, TCC or FAMU. 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Community pools and tennis courts on site. Downstairs, a huge living area with sliding glass door access to the deck, an open and well-equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar and a convenient bath (laundry room with washer & dryer included). Upstairs, three bedrooms, all different sizes, one of which is a master with a private bath and the other two bedrooms share a hall bath. Linen and storage closets. Lawn care provided by homeowners association. Small adult pet considered with fee and additional $25 rent/per month.



Directions: W. on Tennessee St. past Ocala Rd., right on White Dr., right into the Timbers, left on Green Timbers, left on Shady Timbers, then take a quick right- townhome is at the end on the left.



