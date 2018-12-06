All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C

2295 Shady Timbers Cir · (850) 224-6275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2295 Shady Timbers Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C · Avail. Aug 18

$999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C Available 08/18/20 Over-Sized Three Bedroom, Two and a half Baths Located in The Timbers Townhomes-Community Offers Many Amenities - The perfect place for those commuting to FSU, TCC or FAMU. 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Community pools and tennis courts on site. Downstairs, a huge living area with sliding glass door access to the deck, an open and well-equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar and a convenient bath (laundry room with washer & dryer included). Upstairs, three bedrooms, all different sizes, one of which is a master with a private bath and the other two bedrooms share a hall bath. Linen and storage closets. Lawn care provided by homeowners association. Small adult pet considered with fee and additional $25 rent/per month.

Directions: W. on Tennessee St. past Ocala Rd., right on White Dr., right into the Timbers, left on Green Timbers, left on Shady Timbers, then take a quick right- townhome is at the end on the left.

Qualification Level C

(RLNE3212382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C have any available units?
2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C have?
Some of 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C currently offering any rent specials?
2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C is pet friendly.
Does 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C offer parking?
No, 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C does not offer parking.
Does 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C have a pool?
Yes, 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C has a pool.
Does 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C have accessible units?
No, 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity