All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2287 Tina Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2287 Tina Dr
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:53 PM

2287 Tina Dr

2287 Tina Drive · (850) 270-5280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2287 Tina Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2287 Tina Dr · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2287 Tina Drive near Park Ave - Located just off Park Ave. Spacious 2 story townhome with brand new vinyl-plank and paint throughout~interior laundry room with extra shelving~private deck with separate utility room for additional storage~each room with private full baths plus additional half bath off the main living area for guests. Townhome has dedicated concrete pad for two cars. Central Heat/Air~ near Governor's Mall! This property is definitely a charmer in a great location.

**Unit Currently Occupied until 3/1/2020**

ATTENTION FUTURE TENANT

- Drive by the unit prior to scheduling a showing of the inside

- Application fee of $40, which includes a criminal background check. Needed for any member of the household above the age of 18*

-Applications will be denied for any felony conviction up to six (6) years prior to the application date, any felony conviction for sex- and terrorism-related offenses, regardless of time

- Credit score less of 580 will require an additional deposit

- Household income total 3x's Rent or higher (take home $3,000)

-Must be able to verify rental history for the past 2 years

*With the exception of dependents

For more information or to schedule a showing, call (850) 270-5280
www.sealeyteam.com

*In order to secure this property you will have to submit a security deposit. This will only hold the property for 30 days. We do reserve the right to continue marketing the property and accepting applications, regardless of an approved application.*

(RLNE2607906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2287 Tina Dr have any available units?
2287 Tina Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2287 Tina Dr have?
Some of 2287 Tina Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2287 Tina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2287 Tina Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2287 Tina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2287 Tina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2287 Tina Dr offer parking?
No, 2287 Tina Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2287 Tina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2287 Tina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2287 Tina Dr have a pool?
No, 2287 Tina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2287 Tina Dr have accessible units?
No, 2287 Tina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2287 Tina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2287 Tina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2287 Tina Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity