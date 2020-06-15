2287 Tina Dr

Amenities
2287 Tina Drive near Park Ave - Located just off Park Ave. Spacious 2 story townhome with brand new vinyl-plank and paint throughout~interior laundry room with extra shelving~private deck with separate utility room for additional storage~each room with private full baths plus additional half bath off the main living area for guests. Townhome has dedicated concrete pad for two cars. Central Heat/Air~ near Governor's Mall! This property is definitely a charmer in a great location.
**Unit Currently Occupied until 3/1/2020**
ATTENTION FUTURE TENANT
- Drive by the unit prior to scheduling a showing of the inside
- Application fee of $40, which includes a criminal background check. Needed for any member of the household above the age of 18*
-Applications will be denied for any felony conviction up to six (6) years prior to the application date, any felony conviction for sex- and terrorism-related offenses, regardless of time
- Credit score less of 580 will require an additional deposit
- Household income total 3x's Rent or higher (take home $3,000)
-Must be able to verify rental history for the past 2 years
*With the exception of dependents
For more information or to schedule a showing, call (850) 270-5280
*In order to secure this property you will have to submit a security deposit. This will only hold the property for 30 days. We do reserve the right to continue marketing the property and accepting applications, regardless of an approved application.*
