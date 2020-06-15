2287 Tina Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2287 Tina Drive near Park Ave - Located just off Park Ave. Spacious 2 story townhome with brand new vinyl-plank and paint throughout~interior laundry room with extra shelving~private deck with separate utility room for additional storage~each room with private full baths plus additional half bath off the main living area for guests. Townhome has dedicated concrete pad for two cars. Central Heat/Air~ near Governor's Mall! This property is definitely a charmer in a great location.



**Unit Currently Occupied until 3/1/2020**



ATTENTION FUTURE TENANT



- Drive by the unit prior to scheduling a showing of the inside



- Application fee of $40, which includes a criminal background check. Needed for any member of the household above the age of 18*



-Applications will be denied for any felony conviction up to six (6) years prior to the application date, any felony conviction for sex- and terrorism-related offenses, regardless of time



- Credit score less of 580 will require an additional deposit



- Household income total 3x's Rent or higher (take home $3,000)



-Must be able to verify rental history for the past 2 years



*With the exception of dependents



For more information or to schedule a showing, call (850) 270-5280

www.sealeyteam.com



*In order to secure this property you will have to submit a security deposit. This will only hold the property for 30 days. We do reserve the right to continue marketing the property and accepting applications, regardless of an approved application.*



