Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2210-2 N. Mission Road

2210 Mission Rd · (850) 727-0291
Location

2210 Mission Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32304
San Luis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2210-2 N. Mission Road · Avail. Jul 13

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
roommate matching
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
roommate matching
2210-2 N. Mission Road Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Townhouse available July 2020 - You're going to LOVE this three bedroom townhome with three private bathrooms! Live amongst friends, just moments to TCC, FSU and FAMU campus. Offering spacious, townhome, fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer included, partial utilities on units with solar panels. Over 1500 square feet of living space and 30% larger bedrooms than most other 3/3's. Brand new carpet throughout the bedrooms and upper floor, tile in the kitchen, baths and foyer, and vinyl laminate in the living room. Split floor plan with one bedroom and private bath downstairs and two bedrooms with private baths upstairs. All bedrooms large enough for a King sized bed and more! Washer & Dryer are included, located upstairs in hallway. Sorry, no indoor smoking. Small pet considered with fee.

Our Community offers Multiple lease options for the August 2020-July 2021 school year. Individual lease - roommate matching ($499/roommate) limited availability, Individual lease for a group of three ($485/roommate) or lease entire town home as explained above. Call us to schedule your tour! Sorry, no indoor smoking. Small pet considered with fee.

Small adult pet considered in select townhomes.

Qualification Level Bronze

(RLNE4921830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210-2 N. Mission Road have any available units?
2210-2 N. Mission Road has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210-2 N. Mission Road have?
Some of 2210-2 N. Mission Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and roommate matching. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210-2 N. Mission Road currently offering any rent specials?
2210-2 N. Mission Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210-2 N. Mission Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210-2 N. Mission Road is pet friendly.
Does 2210-2 N. Mission Road offer parking?
No, 2210-2 N. Mission Road does not offer parking.
Does 2210-2 N. Mission Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210-2 N. Mission Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210-2 N. Mission Road have a pool?
No, 2210-2 N. Mission Road does not have a pool.
Does 2210-2 N. Mission Road have accessible units?
No, 2210-2 N. Mission Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2210-2 N. Mission Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210-2 N. Mission Road does not have units with dishwashers.
