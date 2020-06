Amenities

in unit laundry pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities pool tennis court

2185 Timberwood Circle South Available 08/14/20 3/3 Two story townhome in the Timbers! - Three Bedroom, Three Bath Townhouse.



Large two story townhouse located in the popular community known as The Timbers.



This property comes equipped with all appliances, ceiling fans as well as washer & dryer. Lawn service is included in the rent in this community as well as access to the pools and tennis courts.



Contact Forrest at 850-296-2933 or Forrest@RentingTallahassee.com



Schedule a tour or apply online today at:



Rentingtallahassee.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4179120)