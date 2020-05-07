2045 Florida Soapberry

Amenities

Live in desirable Avalon Park. This single family -in impecable condition- is spacious , light and bright with 3,213 Sq ft. 3 Bedrooms, plus 1 Den , 2 1/2 Baths and 2 car garage plus a large driveway. Available now!. Asking $2,000 /12 months lease, first and last month + security deposit. New floors and full house fresh paint, ready to move in.! Situated on one of the best area throughout the entire community. Has several walking, jogging and biking paths for residents to enjoy the peaceful surroundings. They also offer amenities : Convenient Town Center swimming pool, lighted tennis court. Listing A+ Schools in the community. Minutes driving to tons of shops, Mall, coffee shops, parks, restaurants . Just 25 min away from Disney World. Call today !!