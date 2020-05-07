All apartments in Tallahassee
2045 Florida Soapberry
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

2045 Florida Soapberry

2045 Florida Soapberry Other City · (561) 251-9707
Location

2045 Florida Soapberry Other City, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Indian Head-Leigh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3213 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Live in desirable Avalon Park. This single family -in impecable condition- is spacious , light and bright with 3,213 Sq ft. 3 Bedrooms, plus 1 Den , 2 1/2 Baths and 2 car garage plus a large driveway. Available now!. Asking $2,000 /12 months lease, first and last month + security deposit. New floors and full house fresh paint, ready to move in.! Situated on one of the best area throughout the entire community. Has several walking, jogging and biking paths for residents to enjoy the peaceful surroundings. They also offer amenities : Convenient Town Center swimming pool, lighted tennis court. Listing A+ Schools in the community. Minutes driving to tons of shops, Mall, coffee shops, parks, restaurants . Just 25 min away from Disney World. Call today !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Florida Soapberry have any available units?
2045 Florida Soapberry has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 Florida Soapberry have?
Some of 2045 Florida Soapberry's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Florida Soapberry currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Florida Soapberry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Florida Soapberry pet-friendly?
No, 2045 Florida Soapberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2045 Florida Soapberry offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Florida Soapberry does offer parking.
Does 2045 Florida Soapberry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2045 Florida Soapberry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Florida Soapberry have a pool?
Yes, 2045 Florida Soapberry has a pool.
Does 2045 Florida Soapberry have accessible units?
No, 2045 Florida Soapberry does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Florida Soapberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 Florida Soapberry has units with dishwashers.
