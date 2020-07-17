Amenities
1995 Fannie Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Well Maintained Townhome - Very nice townhome with open floor plan. conveniently located close to FSU, TCC and shopping. The townhome is part of a duplex and features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs, ½ bathroom downstairs, large living room/dining room, open kitchen with breakfast bar, and ceiling fans throughout. All tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Appliances include a washer and dryer, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and refrigerator/freezer with icemaker. Unit is available for immediate occupancy.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5857129)