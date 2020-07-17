All apartments in Tallahassee
1995 Fannie Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1995 Fannie Dr

1995 Fannie Drive · (850) 391-1121 ext. 800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1995 Fannie Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Astoria Court-Trimble Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1995 Fannie Dr · Avail. Aug 15

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1995 Fannie Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Well Maintained Townhome - Very nice townhome with open floor plan. conveniently located close to FSU, TCC and shopping. The townhome is part of a duplex and features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs, ½ bathroom downstairs, large living room/dining room, open kitchen with breakfast bar, and ceiling fans throughout. All tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Appliances include a washer and dryer, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and refrigerator/freezer with icemaker. Unit is available for immediate occupancy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 Fannie Dr have any available units?
1995 Fannie Dr has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1995 Fannie Dr have?
Some of 1995 Fannie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 Fannie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Fannie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Fannie Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Fannie Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1995 Fannie Dr offer parking?
No, 1995 Fannie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1995 Fannie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1995 Fannie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Fannie Dr have a pool?
No, 1995 Fannie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1995 Fannie Dr have accessible units?
No, 1995 Fannie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Fannie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1995 Fannie Dr has units with dishwashers.
