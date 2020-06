Amenities

Two Bedroom Townhouse off of W Tharpe! Westside neighborhood off Tharpe Street! Convenient to FSU and TCC. Quiet neighborhood, too. Vaulted living room with an open area to the dining room with Fireplace. Two bedrooms and two baths, one up and one downstairs. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Inside utility room with washer and dryer just off the kitchen with a privacy fenced yard out back! Lawn care included! Pets are welcome with current vaccination records. One time pet fee of $250 required. Two things to qualify: 1. No evictions 2. Your gross income per month collectively between all tenants be at least 3X that of rent.