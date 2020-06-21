All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 1833 High Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1833 High Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1833 High Court

1833 High Court · (850) 778-2010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1833 High Court, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1833 High Court · Avail. Aug 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
1833 High Court Available 08/01/20 --PRELEASING FOR 8/1/2020 -- 2/2 Townhome with large deck in great culdesac location - -- PRELEASING FOR 8/1/2020 --

Convenient to FSU and TCC. Spacious Townhome with large living area and brick fireplace. Flooring in home is all tile!! Galley kitchen with refrigerator, newer range, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Great bedrooms both with access to the backyard and master has private bathroom. Huge backyard with deck perfect for grilling out and entertaining. Lawn Care Included. Pets okay with breed restrictions and pet fee.

(RLNE2170726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 High Court have any available units?
1833 High Court has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 High Court have?
Some of 1833 High Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 High Court currently offering any rent specials?
1833 High Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 High Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 High Court is pet friendly.
Does 1833 High Court offer parking?
No, 1833 High Court does not offer parking.
Does 1833 High Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1833 High Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 High Court have a pool?
No, 1833 High Court does not have a pool.
Does 1833 High Court have accessible units?
No, 1833 High Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 High Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 High Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1833 High Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity