1833 High Court Available 08/01/20 -- 2/2 Townhome with large deck in great culdesac location



Convenient to FSU and TCC. Spacious Townhome with large living area and brick fireplace. Flooring in home is all tile!! Galley kitchen with refrigerator, newer range, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Great bedrooms both with access to the backyard and master has private bathroom. Huge backyard with deck perfect for grilling out and entertaining. Lawn Care Included. Pets okay with breed restrictions and pet fee.



