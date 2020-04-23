All apartments in Tallahassee
1827 Westminster Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1827 Westminster Drive

1827 Westminister Drive · (850) 659-6868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1827 Westminister Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Chapel Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
EASTER SPECIAL- Pre-lease with us prior to April 24, 2020 and receive $600 off August rent AND receive a 32" flat screen TV for each bedroom!!!! Great 3 bedroom, 3 bath single family home located off Chapel Drive within walking distance to FSU Campus. Large common area with vaulted ceilings, built in entertainment center, ceramic tile or wood floors, dining area, breakfast bar, pantry, full size washer and dryer, large bedrooms with private bath, back patio with large yard. Call today to schedule a personal tour 850-659-6868.
Large yard and walking distance to campus and stadium!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Westminster Drive have any available units?
1827 Westminster Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 1827 Westminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Westminster Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Westminster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Westminster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1827 Westminster Drive offer parking?
No, 1827 Westminster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1827 Westminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1827 Westminster Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Westminster Drive have a pool?
No, 1827 Westminster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Westminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 1827 Westminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Westminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 Westminster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 Westminster Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 Westminster Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
