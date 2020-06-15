Amenities

1725 Airport Drive Available 08/19/20 Five Bedroom/2 Bath House Near FSU Campus- 1725 Airport Drive - An awesome home built in the mid 1950s with just under 1800 square feet of living space. Covered front porch graces the entry into the living room. An equipped kitchen, including portable dishwasher, has a breakfast nook and side door to a second smaller porch with storage closet and back yard access. Old hardwood floors throughout the entire house add to the Southern charm. Five spacious bedrooms and two full baths make this the perfect home for roommates and friends who want to all live together. Large yard and plenty of parking for all. Conveniently located near all campuses (FSU, FAMU & TCC). Washer & dryer included in hallway. Sorry no pets and no interior smoking permitted.



Directions: West on Gaines, left on Lake Bradford, right on Jackson Bluff, then left on Airport. House is on the right



No Pets Allowed



