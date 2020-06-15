All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 1725 Airport Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1725 Airport Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1725 Airport Drive

1725 Airport Drive · (850) 727-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1725 Airport Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1725 Airport Drive · Avail. Aug 19

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1725 Airport Drive Available 08/19/20 Five Bedroom/2 Bath House Near FSU Campus- 1725 Airport Drive - An awesome home built in the mid 1950s with just under 1800 square feet of living space. Covered front porch graces the entry into the living room. An equipped kitchen, including portable dishwasher, has a breakfast nook and side door to a second smaller porch with storage closet and back yard access. Old hardwood floors throughout the entire house add to the Southern charm. Five spacious bedrooms and two full baths make this the perfect home for roommates and friends who want to all live together. Large yard and plenty of parking for all. Conveniently located near all campuses (FSU, FAMU & TCC). Washer & dryer included in hallway. Sorry no pets and no interior smoking permitted.

Directions: West on Gaines, left on Lake Bradford, right on Jackson Bluff, then left on Airport. House is on the right

Bronze Qualification Level

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4929175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Airport Drive have any available units?
1725 Airport Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Airport Drive have?
Some of 1725 Airport Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Airport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Airport Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Airport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Airport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1725 Airport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Airport Drive does offer parking.
Does 1725 Airport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Airport Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Airport Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Airport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Airport Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Airport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Airport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Airport Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1725 Airport Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity