Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House! Available 5/8/20! - This home is available 5/8/20 and is just minutes away from Florida State University and it's Doak Campbell Stadium. This home features a large front and back yard, large bedrooms, a back deck, and many more great features!



Don't miss your chance to secure this beautiful home for you!



Pets allowed with a $250 pet fee.



